KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A teenage male taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after a shooting on the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

At around 6:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting where one teenage male suffered gunshot wounds.

The victim is being treated at ETCH and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

This is an active investigation and we will update you as we learn more.