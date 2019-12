PANSY, Ky. (WATE) – 16-year-old in stable condition after being brought to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The victim was stabilized and transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Kentucky State Police are investigating after the teen was involved in a shooting and possible robbery.

This all happening just before 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Pansy community of Harlan County.

This is an ongoing investigation.