TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — The town of Tellico Plains is struggling after flood waters wiped out roads, businesses, and homes.

Tellico Plains is trying to deal with the aftermath of severe flooding and weather that came in earlier this week the best way they know how. Mayor Marilyn Parker told WATE that the tools that they would usually use to help clean up this type of destruction were also damaged due to the storm.

“We do know people who lost their livelihood. So it’s unfortunate,” said Angela McGowan, who lives in the Rural Vale area.

McGowen came to City Hall to get water and food for her family members who have been under a boil water notice. That notice has since been lifted but Parker said they will continue to help community members in any way they can.

“We have informed everybody and we still are, trying to get ahold of the businesses and the restaurants just telling them that that that whole notice has been updated- It is not anymore,” she explained. “And we are still giving away water, food, and cleaning supplies to all of our people. Anybody that receives water from the town of Tellico Plains, we still got you covered. We still got your back with donations.”

Parker said she estimates that the town itself has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment.

They’re at a standstill when it comes to figuring out how they’re going to bounce back.

“Tellico Plains is a tourism town. So with everything, our business is having to shut down, the Cherohala Skyway being shut down, river road economically it’s gonna hit us pretty hard,” said Parker.

Their focus is on the community and their residents who say they’re ‘Tellico Strong.’

“They’ve come together, and they’ve kind of done what they have to do to help people out and they’ll recover because that’s what they do,” McGowan stated.

Parker said they will continue to hand out water and other supplies until they run out. She added that anyone who has damage to their homes from the flooding should call City Hall at (423) 253-2333 so that they can get the help they need.