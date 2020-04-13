TEMA releases ‘Flash Report’ regarding the current situation in affected counties after severe weather, tornadoes on Sunday

TENNESSEE (WATE) – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has released its ‘Flash Report’ regarding the tornadoes and severe weather that occurred on April 12.

TEMA says that its primary mission is life-safety and search and rescue; currently the number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown.

They say that tornadoes travelled through Hamilton, Marion and Bradley counties, leaving a wide path of destruction with multiple injuries reported.

Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, with damage assessments still going on.

TEMA says they will continue to support local emergency management agencies with damage assessments and ongoing search and rescue missions.

Fatalities

TEMA says that the Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed three storm-related fatalities:

Two fatalities in Hamilton County

One fatality in Marion County

Power Outages and Utilities

TEMA says that at this time there are approximately 58,000 customers without power statewide.

Counties:

Fentress – 400

Hamilton – 45,000

Hawkins – 1,700

Monroe – 2,000

Polk – 700

“Additional outages expected to be restored by the end of the day,” TEMA said.

Shelters

The American Red Cross is operating the following shelters in Tennessee:

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 130 Interstate Dr. NW, Cleveland, TN

Springhill Suites, 8876 Old Lee Hwy, Ooltewah, TN

Protective Actions – Key Messages

According to TEMA you should:

Refrain from driving to keep available streets and roads clear for emergency personnel.

Avoid downed power lines.

Not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations.

Continue to monitor radio and television broadcasts for further emergency information and instructions.

