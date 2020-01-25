Tenn. Dept. of Health announcing that Tenn. Tech student tests negative for Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health reporting that the student from Tennessee Tech University has tested negative for the Coronavirus.

RELATED: Tennessee Tech student quarantined while being tested for coronavirus

TDH says they will continue to work with the CDC and other agencies in order to provide guidance to protect the health of Tennesseans as the situation continues to develop.

“The CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan City, China, where the new coronavirus was first identified. To date, there is no evidence of spread within the United States; therefore there are no additional precautions recommended for the general public. However it’s always good practice to take actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and washing hands frequently with soap and water.” Tennessee Department of Health

TDH also says that people with concerns regarding their health should contact their medical providers.

The CDC is providing updated information and guidance online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html.