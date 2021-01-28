Tenn. Gov Bill Lee announces ‘no further restrictions’ on K-12 sporting events starting Feb. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a video on Governor Lee’s Facebook page late Thursday afternoon he announced he would be rolling back restrictions at school sporting events across the Volunteer State.

Governor Lee said in part, “When case counts were at their highest we placed targeted restrictions on public gatherings and attendance at school sporting events. The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data we’re lifting those restrictions on Monday, February 1. That means the temporary restrictions placed on sporting events at K-12 schools are rolled back and there are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events.”

Governor Lee issued the message on his Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Governor Lee issued the following statement Thursday afternoon along with his announcement on social media.