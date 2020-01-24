Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Tenn. lawmaker wants law to raise pay for tipped employees

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – State Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) on Friday introduced a bill that would increase the minimum hourly wage for tipped employees to $7.25 an hour plus tips.

Sen. Akbari wants to increase the minimum hourly wage from $2.13 an hour plus tips to $7.25 an hour plus tips.

RELATED: Bill introduced in Senate to increase TN minimum wage

The bill states:

” On and after July 1, 2020, an employer shall pay a tipped employee a basic wage rate of not less than seven dollars and twenty-five cents ($7.25) in addition to any tips received. “

“An employer shall not retain tips received by the employer’s tipped employees for any purpose.”

To read the bill in its entirety click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter