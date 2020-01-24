Tenn. lawmaker wants law to raise pay for tipped employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – State Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) on Friday introduced a bill that would increase the minimum hourly wage for tipped employees to $7.25 an hour plus tips.

Sen. Akbari wants to increase the minimum hourly wage from $2.13 an hour plus tips to $7.25 an hour plus tips.

The bill states:

” On and after July 1, 2020, an employer shall pay a tipped employee a basic wage rate of not less than seven dollars and twenty-five cents ($7.25) in addition to any tips received. “

“An employer shall not retain tips received by the employer’s tipped employees for any purpose.”

To read the bill in its entirety click here.