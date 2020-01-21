Tenn. Lawmakers discuss paying collegiate athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Today Tennessee politicians are discussing the possibility of collegiate athletes earning money off their name, image, and likeness.

The NCAA, which represents about 450,000 college athletes, voted to allow players to profit from their successes back in October.

State senators now filing two bills that would allow those athletes to enter advertising contracts with local businesses.

Universities also wouldn’t be allowed to discriminate on players based on donations by coaches.

If passed, those bills would go into effect in three years.