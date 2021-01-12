Tenn. National Guard sending support for Biden’s Inauguration

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Tennessee National Guard)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee National Guard will be sending support to our nation’s Capitol next week for President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee National Guard says they received a request for additional personnel to support the Washington D.C. National Guard.

This, in the wake of the deadly riots at the capitol last week.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the Oath of Office from the Capitol’s West Front, which is one of the locations where a violent mob overpowered police and stormed the building.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter