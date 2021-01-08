TennCare gets approval for block grant from federal government

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tenncare is getting the green light on a first-of-its-kind block grant from the federal government.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave approval Friday for the arrangement. TennCare says the block grant will allow them to be more flexible with the money.

TennCare submitted the plan, Amendment 42, in November 2019 in accordance with legislation adopted by the Tennessee General Assembly during the 2019 legislative session.

The approved waiver amendment is available on the Division of TennCare’s website at www.tn.gov/tenncare/policy-guidelines/tenncare-1115-demonstration.html.

“Today’s agreement represents a continuation of Tennessee’s commitment to innovate, lead and improve,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We have sought to fundamentally change an outdated and ineffective Medicaid financing system that incentivizes states to spend more taxpayer dollars rather than rewarding states for value, quality and efficiency.

“Our approved plan will create an unprecedented opportunity for Tennessee to be rewarded for its successful administration of TennCare and further improve the health of TennCare members and Tennessee communities with that reward.”

The base block grant amount is approximately $8.6 billion. This base block grant amount is established by taking the state’s expenditures for state Fiscal Year 2019 and trending them

forward.

“We approached our negotiations with CMS and the ultimate agreement with one overriding question and directive from Governor Lee – Will this plan benefit Tennessee, our TennCare program and the people we serve,” TennCare Director Stephen Smith said. “We are convinced the answer is yes. This gives Tennessee the real opportunity to enhance the services we provide to Tennesseans.”

The Tennessee General Assembly will now have to give the final OK on the grant.