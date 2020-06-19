Breaking News
Lawsuit filed against the state of Tennessee over abortion law as COVID-19 cases rise

Tennessee basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A member of the Tennessee men’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The University of Tennessee made the announcement in a news release on Friday.

“After testing several domestic members of our men’s and women’s basketball teams, one male student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19,” Tom Satkowiak, Tennessee associate athletic director for communications, said. “With a plan already in place, our Sports Medicine staff immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department.”

UT has a plan in place for students who test positive for the novel coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter