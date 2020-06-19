Tennessee basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A member of the Tennessee men’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19.
The University of Tennessee made the announcement in a news release on Friday.
“After testing several domestic members of our men’s and women’s basketball teams, one male student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19,” Tom Satkowiak, Tennessee associate athletic director for communications, said. “With a plan already in place, our Sports Medicine staff immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department.”
UT has a plan in place for students who test positive for the novel coronavirus.
