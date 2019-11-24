Tennessee beats Missouri 24-20; Vols become bowl eligible

In his first start since mid-September Jarrett Guarantano led the Vols to their fourth consecutive victory, besting Missouri 24-20. With the win Tennessee becomes bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.



Guarantano went 23-40 for 415 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Vols sixth win of the season.

Guarantano’s 415 passing yards is the fourth-most passing yards in a game in Vol’s history, joining Peyton Manning and Tyler Bray as the only quarterbacks for the Vols to reach such feat.

The Vols receiving corps setting a school record with three receivers with over 100 yards. Josh Palmer with six catches, 124 yards, Jauan Jennings with five catches, 115 yards and Marquez Callaway with six catches, 110 yards.



Up Next:

The Vols return home to Neyland Stadium for their final game of the regular season. Tennessee (6-5) will host Vanderbilt (3-8) for senior day.