Tennessee begins paying out unemployment benefits from CARES Act extension

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Relief for people left without work because of the coronavirus pandemic is here as Tennessee began paying out $300 federal pandemic unemployment compensation benefits Monday night.

The money comes from the CARES Act extension President Trump signed into law last week.

We’re told eligible claimants should see that money in this week’s payment. The benefit can provide up to 11 weeks of benefits through March 13.

State law requires unemployment claimants to accept suitable work when offered by an employer or those benefits could go away.