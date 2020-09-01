Tennessee Bureau of Investigation welcomes K-9 with a new skill

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new tool in the fight against crime in our state.

His name is Zeus, a two-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever with a special talent.

He can sniff out electronic storage devices, like hard drives, or even micro-SD cards less than a millimeter thick.

These ESDs can often be overlooked when hidden in wall cracks or the garbage, but we’re told they can hold vital evidence, especially in child exploitation cases.

Zeus and his nose have been trained to detect a chemical compound used on those devices.

He’s the first of his kind for the TBI.

TBI Welcomes Agency’s First Electronic Storage Detection K-9 https://t.co/BUCnmVORAw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 1, 2020

