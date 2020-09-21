Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 184,409 COVID-19 cases and 2,233 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fifteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday in Tennessee for a total of 2,233, according to the state Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 895 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases is 184,409, the TDOH said.

Some 2,673,187 tests have been administered and 693 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 166,674.