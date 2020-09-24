Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 187,544 COVID-19 cases and 2,310 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thirty-five new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 2,310, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 835 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases is 187,544 since the pandemic began, according to TDOH.

Some 2,722,637 tests have been administered and 708 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 171,153.