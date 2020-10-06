Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 205,375 COVID-19 cases and 2,621 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty-four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Tuesday for a total of 2,621, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee also reported 1,676 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases is 205,375, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Some 3,031,530 tests have been administered and 958 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 187,026.
The percent positive number for Tuesday is 7.32%.
