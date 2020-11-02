Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 264,587 COVID-19 cases and 3,379 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twenty-six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Monday for a total of 3,379, a 0.78% increase from Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 3,161 new coronavirus cases, a 1.21% increase. The cumulative number of cases is 264,587, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 3,705,426 tests have been administered and 1,434 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 234,460.

The percent positive number for Monday is 8.44%.