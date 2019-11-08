Tennessee DHS, DCS investigating allegations that Kingston daycare gave vape pen to child

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is investigating a daycare in Kingston after an allegation the business gave a vaping device to a child.

A call to TDHS on Oct. 31 on the childcare complaint hotline alleged the incident occurred at Kidz Grove Academy. Calls to the DHS customer service line and licensing program staff also voiced concerned.

Licensing staff made a visit to the business on Oct. 31 and found a note on the door stating “the agency is permanently closed,” according to the TDHS.

As part of the investigation, TDHS provided a video to the state Department of Children’s Services to support their investigation.

Jennifer Donnals, executive director of communications and legislation for TDCS, said the department cannot comment on or confirm any more information on the matter because of child privacy protection laws.

This story is ongoing and we will bring you the latest as it becomes available.