Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center, and his wife, Maria, leave the House Chamber after Lee gave his State of the State Address Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office confirmed Saturday evening that First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Lee has tested negative and is quarantining.

The following release was issued by the office:

“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7 p.m. CDT.” – Gov. Lee 

