Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee tests positive for COVID-19

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office confirmed Saturday evening that First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Lee has tested negative and is quarantining.
The following release was issued by the office:
“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7 p.m. CDT.” – Gov. Lee