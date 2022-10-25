KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions.

The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15 for debris piles in areas without local restrictions. The state also keeps burning guidelines for debris materials.

The WATE 6 Storm Team says these conditions have created an elevated fire risk that’s expected in the late afternoon and evening hours.

“The combination of gusty southerly winds, low relative humidities, and a recent stretch of dry weather will lead to an elevated fire risk” for Tuesday, according to 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Kiefer.

The Division of Forestry tweeted on Tuesday that it had suspended the issuance of debris burn permits statewide until conditions improve.

Earlier this month, state officials had cautioned Tennesseans of potential wildland fire dangers as dry conditions alerted land management officials of potential fire weather and an enhanced fire danger risk issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the state on Oct. 14.

There are some current wildland fires in Tennessee, according to the Division of Forestry data map.