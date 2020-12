Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. According to a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study released Tuesday, Tennessee counties that have not required wearing masks in public are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more compared with those that instituted mandates. Lee has opposed a statewide mask mandate, stressing personal responsibility. He has instead allowed counties to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that he will be delivering a statewide address this weekend to Tennesseans about the rising cases of COVID-19.

The address will air Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 PM (EST).

This address comes after reports of the virus continuing to spike across the state.

Those remarks will be broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube and will also be carried on WATE.com.