Tennessee Highway Patrol arrests two drive-by shooting suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested two drive-by shooting suspects out of Marion, Ohio after a “Be On The Look Out” was issued indicating the suspects may be traveling to Florida on I-75.

THP says that once the vehicle was spotted on I-75, multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated to make a felony traffic stop on the vehicle.

18-year-old Madison Awbrey and 22-year-old Samuel Music (both of Marion, Ohio) were arrested without incident.

During the search of the vehicle, an unknown caliber revolver, and one-half ounce of marijuana were discovered.

The TBI was contacted and took custody of the vehicle and all of the evidence.

Both suspects were charged as fugitives from justice and were transported to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Both suspects have full extradition warrants from Ohio.

LATEST STORIES: