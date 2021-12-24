KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa is coming to town and state troopers will be welcoming the Big Guy in Red to the Volunteer State Dec. 24. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be going live on its social media on Christmas Eve “for a special treat for you and your family.”

THP Knoxville tweeted out a reminder for East Tennesseans – calling it a “BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for the BIG GUY!”

On Friday night at 8 p.m. (EST) THP will go live on its Facebook page for the BOLO event; Santa and his reindeer reportedly set out from the North Pole today – the staff at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) started to track Santa’s sleigh again this year on Dec. 24.

THP on its Facebook page also reminded drivers to never drive distracted; advising that drivers to text ahead before beginning a trip and place smartphones on “Do Not Disturb” mode and to leave the phone alone while driving.