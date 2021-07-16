Tennessee Highway Patrol releases July 4th weekend traffic report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released its traffic crime report from the Fourth of July weekend and the number of fatalities is down from 2020.

According to THP’s report, there were nine fatal crashes that ended up with a total of nine fatalities for the 2021 Independence Day weekend, where it was at 13 in 2020.

Five of those 2021 crashes were single vehicle crashes, four were multiple vehicle crashes

Two of the fatalities were alcohol-related

Seven of the people killed were occupants of a motor vehicle Of the seven occupant fatalities, three were not wearing a safety restraint.

No child passengers requiring a child restraint device were killed.

Two motorcyclists were killed both of whom were wearing a helmet.

No pedalcyclists were killed.

No pedestrians were killed.

Interested in checking out THP’s full report from the holiday weekend? Check it out below: