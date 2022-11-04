KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRG, WATE) – Over half of Tennessee‘s U.S. congressional representatives are asking questions about the amount of foreign-owned farmland in the U.S. and how it is tracked.

Tennessee Representatives Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), Tim Burchett (TN-02), Scott DesJarlais (TN-04), John W. Rose (TN-06), and David Kustoff (TN-08) signed on to a letter from 130 House Republicans asking the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a study regarding foreign investment in U.S. farmland and its impact on national security, trade and food security.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report found that foreign entities owned 37.6 million acres of U.S. agricultural land in 2020, representing 2.9% of all privately held agricultural land. Tennessee has 427,288 acres of land owned by foreign entities, just over 1.6% of the 26,378,880 total acres of agricultural land in the state.

Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom are the most frequent investors, but the letter says China and Saudi Arabia have increased their investment in U.S. farmland.

At least 14 states, including Mississippi, have imposed restrictions or constraints on foreign ownership of U.S. farmland, such as the size of land-holdings and limits on leases. According to the Congressional Research Service, Tennessee is one of the state that expressly allows Foreign ownership of private agricultural land.

“Concerns about national security, including a Chinese company’s purchase of farmland in North Dakota near an Air Force base that is home to top-secret drone technology, drive fears of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land,” the letter states.

Some lawmakers, researchers, and industry groups have expressed concern that these ownership agreements could lead to foreign control over food production and food prices.

The Agriculture Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) “requires that a foreign person who acquires, disposes of, or holds an interest in United States agricultural land must disclose such transactions and holdings to the Secretary of Agriculture.”

A 2020 study by an Auburn University researcher found AFIDA does not guarantee that all foreign entities report ownership to the federal government. Many get around reporting by keeping holdings under a limited liability company (LLC).

For the entities that do report to the federal government, an April report by Investigate Midwest found the government’s database to be incomplete and erroneous. 3.1 million acres do not have an owner listed. Other land held by major foreign companies was not listed.

“If you’re happy with Bayer/Monsanto — a German corporation — being your farmer. Or Saudi Arabia. Or China. Then OK,” Joe Maxwell, president of advocacy group Farm Action, told InvestigateMidwest. “But if you’re not OK with that, then you ought to care about this issue. We ought to make sure the next generation of farmers are individuals who will care for the land for future generations and care about producing safe and healthy food for their neighbors.”

Over 434,200 acres of land in 74 counties, both agricultural and non-agricultural, is owned by foreign investors according to a USDA report. The report lists foreign counties of ownership only under Canada, Netherlands, Italy, United Kingdom, Germany and all others. Here is a breakdown of the land owned in WATE’s viewing area.

County Number of Acres Owner’s Country Anderson County 50 Other countries Blount County 17 Other countries Claiborne County 7,607 Other countries Cocke County 1,138 Netherlands and other countries Cumberland County 796 Other countries Fentress County 3 Canada Grainger County 239 Germany and other countries Greene County 30 Germany and other countries Hancock County, Ky. 40 Canada and other countries Jefferson County 4,516 Other countries Knox County 1,021 Canada and other countries Loudon County 104 The United Kingdom and other countries Monroe County 1,225 Canada Sevier County 213 Other countries Union County 780 Canada, Germany, and other countries

Lawmakers are now asking GAO to report back with answers to the following questions:

What is known about the extent of and trends in foreign investment in U.S. agricultural land (e.g., by country of investor, by state, by type of land)? How does the Farm Service Agency collect data on foreign investment in U.S. agricultural land and what steps are taken to ensure data reliability? How have USDA’s data collection methods changed since AFIDA was enacted in 1978? What procedures are in place to ensure proper disclosure of acquired agricultural land by a foreign person or entity and does USDA have a process to ensure accurate disclosure of the transfer or sale of such lands? Do the current standards for filing under AFIDA ensure that land acquired by a foreign person or entity through a U.S. chartered company or corporation is accurately disclosed as a foreign investment in agricultural land? How, if at all, does the U.S. government use the data on foreign investment in U.S. agricultural land to ensure the land is used for its intended purpose and does not pose a threat to national security? What improvements or policy options, including regarding national security, could be made to strengthen reporting of foreign investment in agricultural land? Are there other Departments or Agencies that USDA is or should be partnering with to ensure accurate disclosure of foreign owned agricultural land?