Tennessee lawmakers respond to protests at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers present at the U.S. Capitol took to social media in response to protests as President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was finalized.

Congress was meeting Wednesday at the Capitol to ratify the Electoral College vote. On Wednesday just after 2 p.m. reports began coming in about the protesters.

President Trump also took to social media:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Lawmakers and others in the Capitol sheltering in place – some moving to secure locations -after reports of shots fired. Reporters in the Capitol say they heard officers yell shots fired after pro Trump protesters stormed into the Capitol and the chamber.#NextsarDC — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) January 6, 2021

WATCH: Protestors pushed through barriers to enter the Capitol building. More here: https://t.co/ZFbTpFbslA pic.twitter.com/r1pxJzG4U2 — NewsNation Now (@NewsNationNow) January 6, 2021

Tennessee lawmakers respond to protests via Twitter:

These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021

I have always believed in peaceful protesting. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop. — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) January 6, 2021

The House of Representatives went into lockdown; it was soon evacuated as protesters breached the chambers.

House members are being told to get under chairs if necessary. They are INSIDE the House chamber. https://t.co/MKmFJReESz — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) January 6, 2021

Lock down on the House floor. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) January 6, 2021

Not long after, the Senate chambers also went into lockdown; then soon evacuated.

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown. The Senate just recessed to shelter in place. The House debate continues. #NexstarDC — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) January 6, 2021

Protesters entered the Capitol building. Police and security were on the scene.

