Tennessee lawmakers respond to protests at US Capitol

The US Capitol building is seen on a cold and sunny winter day as Congress is in session in Washington on December 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers present at the U.S. Capitol took to social media in response to protests as President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was finalized.

Congress was meeting Wednesday at the Capitol to ratify the Electoral College vote. On Wednesday just after 2 p.m. reports began coming in about the protesters.

President Trump also took to social media:

Tennessee lawmakers respond to protests via Twitter:

The House of Representatives went into lockdown; it was soon evacuated as protesters breached the chambers.

Not long after, the Senate chambers also went into lockdown; then soon evacuated.

Protesters entered the Capitol building. Police and security were on the scene.

This is a developing story.

