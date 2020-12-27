Tennessee legislative staff advised to not report to Cordell Hull Building Monday due to system outages

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally said Sunday, that he and Speaker of the Tenn. House Cameron Sexton are advising legislative staff to not report to the Cordell Hull Building Monday due to system outages from the Christmas Morning explosion.

