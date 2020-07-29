TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee has made it easier for families to receive help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Human Services has waived the interview section of the application process for the months of July and August.
This to receive SNAP and TAN-F benefits, which are programs that help with nutritional needs, and temporary cash assistance for things like childcare and job training.
During the pandemic, those interviews have been held over the phone, but with an increase in demand, DHS has made these changes to make it more convenient for families in need.
LATEST STORIES:
- Remembering John Lewis: Visitors say final goodbyes as civil rights icon lies in state
- ‘We’re running out of time,’ special education parents worry about lack of details ahead of reopening schools
- Tennessee makes changes to Department of Human Services application process
- Engaged around Valentine’s Day, Michigan couple in their 80s marry
- The Muse Knoxville launches program to help families with young students with virtual learning options