Tennessee makes changes to Department of Human Services application process

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee has made it easier for families to receive help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Human Services has waived the interview section of the application process for the months of July and August.

This to receive SNAP and TAN-F benefits, which are programs that help with nutritional needs, and temporary cash assistance for things like childcare and job training.

During the pandemic, those interviews have been held over the phone, but with an increase in demand, DHS has made these changes to make it more convenient for families in need.

