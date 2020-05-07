Tennessee National Guard organizing a statewide flyover saluting health care heroes

TENNESSEE (WATE) – A statewide flyover salute to health care workers is happening on the last day of National Nurses Week as Tennessee National Guard pilots also catch up on their training.
The Tennessee National Guard announced that on Tuesday, May 12, they will have a C-17 from the 164th Air Lift Wing out of Memphis and a KC-135 from the 134th Air Refueling Wing out of Knoxville will be doing a flyover to salute the medical professionals and first responders for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These aircraft will fly over major cities and hospitals as they make their way across the state. Anyone living in and around the cities of Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville should see and hear the aircraft.”Tennessee National Guard
The flyover for Knoxville will be 12:45 p.m.
The Tennessee National Guard is also encouraging everyone to follow their local government’s guidelines regarding social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups.
These flyovers will be serving as routine flight training for the pilots and crew.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Preserving the pandemic: East Tennessee History Center records stories from COVID-19
- Coronavirus: Is antibody testing a problem-solver?
- National Nurse Appreciation Week: Highlighting everyday heroes
- Buyers still outweigh inventory: Knoxville housing market thriving during pandemic
- Reopening Tennessee: TN School of Beauty reopens for salon services, classes; offering free cuts for essential workers
- Trump blocks Dr. Fauci from testifying in front of House lawmakers on nation’s COVID-19 response
- Health Care workers being matched to facilities seeking staff
- Research professor involved in COVID-19 project found shot to death in Pittsburgh
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: State issues guidelines for bowling alleys, mini-golf, arcades, dance classes
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Tennessee Theatre anxiously awaiting return of guests, taking advantage of pandemic downtime
- TN Coronavirus: 13,938 cases, 239 deaths. Tests reach 227,101
- The second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?