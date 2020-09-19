Tennessee politicians react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Several politicians across Tennessee reacting to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon took to social media quoting a famous line from Ginsberg and adding:

“Rest in power Ruth Bader Ginsberg. She leaves a living legacy of equality, justice and generations of women leaders. She inspired so many, including me.”

“I ask no favors for my sex…All I ask is that our brethren take their feet from off our necks…”



Rest in power and peace #RuthBaderGinsberg .



She leaves a living legacy of equality, justice & generations of women leaders. She inspired so many, including me. pic.twitter.com/iU1VXTLV8w — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) September 19, 2020

Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett took to Twitter and said:

“Say a prayer for the loved ones of Justice Ginsberg. She heroically fought cancer while continuing to serve.”

Say a prayer for the love ones of Justice Ginsburg. She heroically fought cancer while continuing to serve. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) September 19, 2020

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn commented on her death during an appearance on Fox News Friday night. Blackburn expressed admiration for the late Supreme Court justice:

“She had earned her spot. Nobody gave it to her and nobody made the way easy for her… Women have a much more circuitous route in their careers than men, and certainly we see that in Justice Ginsburg’s career. Women who have had to fight to make their way really appreciate the opportunity…to do a job that they truly love, and she loved this.”

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander also released a statement regarding RBG’s death:

“Justice Ginsburg brought decency, intelligence and principle to the Supreme Court. Her life inspired many Americans, especially young women. Her service to our country deserves great respect.”

LATEST STORIES