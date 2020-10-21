Tennessee releases initial distribution plan for eventual COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health has announced the state’s infrastructure plan for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.

The Health Department, in coordination with other state and local agencies, submitted an initial draft of the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee on Oct. 16 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We assure Tennesseans that safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccines will be released in Tennessee when they are available to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “Our vaccine distribution plan will be modified as more is understood about the virus and the availability of approved vaccines currently in development.”

The structure of the plan includes distribution of the vaccine to all 95 counties, including a targeted distribution to the “highly vulnerable”:

5% of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 counties.

10% of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be reserved by the state for use in targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus.

85% of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among all 95 counties based on their populations.

TDH says the allocation models the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdictional Operations and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine. Tennessee’s Unified Command Group and a stakeholder group of more than 28 partner agencies and offices were also involved in the plan.

“TDH will ensure implementation of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program through tracking of

provider enrollment, mapping of locations of vaccination services, monitoring performance of

the Tennessee Immunization Information System and tracking of vaccine ordering and

distribution,” a statement from the state Heath Department states.

“TDH is working to rapidly recruit and onboard hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other partners

capable of storing vaccine and administering it to priority populations.”

The groups storing and administering the vaccine will be required to sign an agreement with TDH, have the ability to store the vaccine and establish a process for reporting administered doses.

According to the department, they will ensure the vaccine will be distributed to sites in all 95 counties, “especially in rural counties and areas with high concentrations of people in vulnerable populations.”

LATEST STORIES