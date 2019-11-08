Live Now
Tennessee Senators introduce bill to secure stadiums

Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander along with other lawmakers are introducing a bill they hope will make stadiums more secure.

It’s called the “Stadiums Operating Under New Guidance,” or S.O.N.G Act; it would give the Federal Aviation Authority the ability to issue temporary flight restrictions for concerts and other events held at stadiums across the country.

One of the co-sponsors of this bill, Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts saying, “Our skies have become a wild west and drones can wander with few rules anywhere. That’s why we need commonsense policies to address the risk of someone crashing a drone or dropping a dangerous payload on crowds of innocent people.”

Sen. Ed Markey

We’ll watch the progress of this bill and keep you updated.

