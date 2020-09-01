Tennessee Theatre presents: The Ghostlight Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre announced “The Ghostlight Series,” a new free streaming series of Knoxville’s own musical talent.

Every Tuesday in September at 8 p.m. on the Tennessee Theatre Facebook page you can catch any of the four local music shows right from the theatre’s stage.

