Tennessee Theatre presents: The Ghostlight Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre announced “The Ghostlight Series,” a new free streaming series of Knoxville’s own musical talent.
Every Tuesday in September at 8 p.m. on the Tennessee Theatre Facebook page you can catch any of the four local music shows right from the theatre’s stage.
