KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After several customers experienced rolling blackouts last winter during Winter Storm Elliott, the Tennessee Valley Authority is doing everything it can to avoid that happening this year.

TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks said that they are not backing away from any criticism they received following last year’s events.

“It was definitely a lesson learned for us,” Brooks said. “We had equipment that had been around for decades but had never had to withstand the kind of temperatures and wind at the same time, so it exposed some vulnerabilities that we definitely wanted to get taken care of as quickly as possible.”

TVA is spending more than $120 million to make sure customers across the region stay warm this winter season.

“TVA has spent the last part of 2023 making 3400 separate adjustments to equipment all across our service territory, about a $123 million dollar investment,” Brooks said.

Those adjustments include everything from making minor tweaks to overhauling systems as a whole.

“Everything from just adding insulation around pipes that were impacted by the cold in 2022 to adding heat tracing,” Brooks said. “Which is essentially electrical lines that go inside the pipes that provide something warm inside the pipes to keep them from freezing.”

Brooks assured WATE that customers in the area need not to worry as they have put more than half of a year of work into fixing those problems.

“We have taken the time over the last year to address every issue that we found dealing with Winter Storm Elliott,” Brooks said. “Making adjustments to the equipment as best we could and then also adding new generation on to the system so that we have even more resources available.”

That was the end result, as TVA now has the resources available as to not repeat the events of a year ago.

“There’s certainly been a lot of lessons learned over that time,” Brooks said. “And Winter Storm Elliott was definitely one of those times where we took everything we could including the criticism to make ourselves better.”