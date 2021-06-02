Tennessee Valley Fair announces return for 101st year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Fair is returning for the 101st edition after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee Valley Fair organizers announced Wednesday the fair will take place Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 19 at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center. The fair will be following all local health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe experience.

“We are thrilled to be able to come together once again to celebrate all things East Tennessee,” said Executive Director Scott Suchomski. “This year’s fair will be similar to years past with all the great attractions that make the fair a fun and unique event: concerts, rides, food, competitions, and more.”

Suchomski said he and the fair staff are excited to see their fairgoers return once again.

Concert announcements and ticket sales will begin mid-to-late June. Past performers include Bret Michaels, Morgan Wallen, Kool & The Gang and Cheap Trick.

For more information, please visit www.tnvalleyfair.org or call (865) 215-1471 or visit their website to learn more about the Tennessee Valley Fair.