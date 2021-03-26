Test Anxiety: Concern grows among some parents as TCAP approaches

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — TCAP testing will begin in a couple weeks for many school districts across Tennessee.

The standardized assessment applies to 3rd-11th grade students. It comes every year; however, some parents feel it shouldn’t this time around, given the unprecedented school year brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and considering many students are still learning from home.

A spokesperson for Knox County Schools confirmed Thursday TCAP tests would be administered in-person, per the Tennessee Department of Education. “We encourage all our families to take the exam. Students who are in our virtual learning program will be contacted by the school to schedule a time to take the exam,” she wrote.

Cassie Ogle has two elementary school students still learning from home. One of her daughters is set to take TCAP this year for the first time. Ogle is frustrated it has to be in-person, because she said her daughter was able to take other tests virtually.

“I wish there was a suitable compromise where folks could still protect their families because that’s why we do this in the first place. We’re here to protect our elders. They’re the ones that are vulnerable. That’s why we stayed home,” she said.

Given the pandemic hasn’t ended and less than 25% of the state is considered full-vaccinated, she’s considering not sending her daughter for the annual assessment.

“My husband and I will have to make the decision as we get a little closer and have the information if we want to do that or not. It’s her first year, I don’t know whether it’s truly important. I know it’s not important for her other than she’s learning how to take a test,” Ogle added.

That’s another concern among some parents. They question the need for a standardized test after a far-from-standard school year.

“I don’t think it’s going to give them the results they want because I don’t think the kids have gotten the same experience that they normally would have during the year. It’s going to show the kids didn’t have the classroom experience that they normally have and the lack of time that they have in the classroom learning,” Ogle said.

We asked the KCS spokesperson about repercussions for families who choose not to take part in the annual state assessment. The spokesperson responded: “We are not aware of any repercussions for families. The state requires districts to test 80 percent of its students but can request a waiver.”

We also asked the Tennessee Department of Education for guidance for families weighing their options. A spokesperson told us “both state and federal law require student participation in state assessments.”

She also mentioned the state has offered flexibilities for the testing window, made accommodations available, and offered make-up opportunities. The testing dates may vary by district, but the first round of testing begins April 12. The state spokesperson indicated spring guidance for testing would be released soon.