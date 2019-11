KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Give yourself extra time to get to your Thanksgiving destination. Traffic volume has been heavy this afternoon and is continuing into the evening.

MORE ONLINE: Tennessee will have troopers every 20 miles on I-40 over Thanksgiving

ALSO: SmartWay Traffic map of Knoxville

Traffic is especially slow at the junction of Interstate 640 and I-40 on the east side of town, as well as I-40 East and West from Gallaher View Road to the I-40/I-75 split.