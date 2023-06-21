KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — June 22 is the Summer Solstice marking the longest day of the year and since it is the day with the most light, it’s the perfect time to fight the darkness of dementia. That’s the idea behind the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual “The Longest Day” fundraiser.

Alzheimer’s impacts so many people in our area including Shanna Browning and her family who all chipped in to care for her mother after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s more than 10 years ago.

Today, she continues to carry on the fight and advocates for more research into this disease. The mission of the Alzheimer’s Association is important to those battling the disease but also to those who volunteer.

“Being a part of this and being a volunteer is a big deal to me because I want to find a cure. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s so at one point we would love for there to be a cure,” Browning said.

Unfortunately, Browning and her family, like so many others, know all too well what this disease does to a person as they have experienced the pain firsthand.

“Alzheimer’s, you watch someone you love so much, you lose them twice. You lose them mentally and then you lose them physically,” Browning said. “That nine-year journey is a hard one for us as a family because, your mom’s your rock, your mom’s the one that holds the family together and your mom’s the one that does everything.”

When going through this journey Browning wants people to keep one thing in mind, make the most of every moment.

“Watching the one you love the most as a parent just wither away right in front of you. So it’s a hard journey and you learn to just make the best memories you can with them and that’s what we did,” Browning said.

One of those memories was captured on video, Shanna’s mom in a moment of clarity recalling one of her favorite songs; ‘Misty’ by Johnny Mathis.

Shanna and her family made the most out of the time they had with her mom before she passed in 2019 and will always be able to have things like that video to remember her by.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest funder of Alzheimer’s research. The group is always looking for ways to raise money that will fund the research to hopefully one day lead to a cure.