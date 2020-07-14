The Maker City Summit goes virtual

(WATE) – The Maker City Summit is returning this fall, as a virtual event.

The annual conference brings together creative entrepreneurs to give them opportunities for growth by covering topics like digital marketing, business fundamentals, photography and finding creative inspiration.

This year’s summit will be online, through Lunchpool, which is a virtual networking platform, coming up Sept. 12 and 13.

Registration is live, the event is $35 per entrepreneur with early bird tickets available through the end of the week for $25.

