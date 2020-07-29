The Muse Knoxville launches program to help families with young students with virtual learning options

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Muse Knoxville started up a new program to help families of kindergarten, first, and second grade students with the virtual learning option in Knox County Schools.

Executive Director Ellie Kittrell says these new learning pods program aims to help support parents, especially essential workers, who chose the virtual learning option.

Each pod will hold 10 students and have a licensed teacher and assistant.

The pods will operate independently to reduce to co-mingling among the children.

After school work is done, Kittrell says they plan to rotate the kids between indoor and outdoor play spaces to keep the kids active, and will sanitize each pod in-between to keep the kids safe.

The Muse Knoxville has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kittrell says this program helps support the community while bringing kids back.

