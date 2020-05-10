TN Black Caucus calling for stoppage of providing personal information of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to law enforcement

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators is calling on Governor Bill Lee’s office and the Tennessee Department of Health to stop sharing names and addresses of Tennesseans who have tested positive for COVID-19 with law enforcement officials.

The Governor said he will be working with the caucus and look into the how the process could be altered.

This is all according to a press release from Democratic Caucus Chairman Ken Jobe.

The release also states that the practice was first reported Friday by the Tennessee Lookout news organization, and that last month Gov. Lee sent letters to Tennessee law enforcement officials to provide personal information to their departments once they’ve entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the state.

The Administration said the data is being made available so first responders would have the opportunity to protect themselves if they were called to an address where an infected person resides. However, Chairman Hardaway of Memphis says the information could actually have a “chilling effect” that keeps those already distrustful of the government from taking the COVID-19 test and possibly accelerate the spread of the disease:

“Our membership has heard from many in the African-American community who are concerned by this release of personal data without their knowledge, as well as many in the Hispanic community who fear possible other uses of the information. People feel their constitutional right to privacy is being violated without any warning. There are better ways to protect our first responders while, at the same time, giving proper notification to the citizens involved.”

Excerpt from Press Release from Democratic Caucus Chairman Ken Jobe

Vice-Chair Rick Staples of Knoxville says, “More thought needs to be given to the effect these practices could have on the many varied communities across Tennessee. That’s why it’s so important to have diverse representation at the table when these issues are being discussed so decisions aren’t being made that could possibly do more harm than good and possibly set us back in terms of much needed testing.”

 

