Theft causes $20K in damage at Gibbs park, leaves ballfields in the dark

An empty electrical box is shown at Gibbs Ruritan Park on Thursday, Dec. 10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Theft from a Knox County park has left the kids who use those ballparks in the dark.

Wiring stolen from the lights at Gibbs Ruritan Park on Old Tazewell Pike in Corryton will cost about $20,000 to replace, according to Knox County Parks and Recreation.

“We have a limited budget and there’s a lot of other items we could have used the money to fix,” said a post made by the department on social media.

The need to replace the pole adds another $3,500 to replacement costs, the department said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Parks and Rec Department or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.