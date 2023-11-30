KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s United States Postal Service Distribution Center on Weisgarber Road has thrived in its role for years. That could be going away soon, however.

The USPS held a mail processing facility review meeting at Pellissippi State Community College’s Hardin Valley Campus on Thursday. The proposal would send distribution center operations to Louisville, Kentucky.

“This affects customers. This affects businesses. This affects everyone,” Mark Ducharme with the Maryville Postal Workers Union said.

One word to describe Ducharme’s emotions at the meeting? Enraged. He said that sending mail off to another city to be sorted completely undermines Knoxville’s growth in recent years.

“They’re dismissing it altogether, one of the individuals in there brought that up and they completely dismissed the fact that Tennessee is one of the fastest growing states in the entire country,” Ducharme said. “And Knoxville’s one of the fastest growing cities in the country and they didn’t want to hear anything about it.”

While the facility on Weisgarber would remain open as a local processing center, longtime employees like Dan Rudd will be faced with a decision to make.

“They use the term excessing because they don’t want to call it a reduction in force or workforce or what not,” Rudd said. “Ultimately its either move or you lose your job.”

Rudd originally moved his family from Grand Rapids, Michigan years ago under similar circumstances. After putting decades into his career, he said that he would have a hard time starting over.

“I’d hate to move my family again but I’d hate to start over again to so I would have to move,” Rudd said.

USPS executives said that this move will save money and make the postal service more efficient. Rudd does not share in those beliefs and feels this will only harm East Tennessee moving forward.

“I see it really affecting the customer that is counting on it, the mailers, the local businesses, elderly people waiting on medication, things like that,” Rudd said. “I can’t see anything good coming out of it.”

The USPS will take public comments online before moving on to the next step in the process. You have until December 15th to let your voice be heard.