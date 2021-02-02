‘This one was the first time I’ve ever heard about this,’ UT students worry about reported abduction over the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some University of Tennessee students living in the Fort Sanders area were worried after receiving an alert about a reported abduction from over the weekend. A police report also details what the victim and the person she was found with said.

UT’s Title IX office sent out an alert Monday night, stating that a student was recovered safely after being abducted from a house party.

The alert didn’t have any details about the reported abduction, because the Knoxville Police Department was still investigating the incident.

Some students living in the area said the Fort Sanders area, where many off-campus students stay, doesn’t seem to be the most safe place to live.

“There always seems to be incidents going on in Fort Sanders. We always hear police sirens and stuff,” London Hendon, a senior living in Fort Sanders, said.

Hendon said there is a strange mix of off-campus students and regular Knoxville residents living in the area.

That’s why she and her roommates are extra cautious and make sure to lock their doors and lock their windows.

Getting an email about a possible abduction really shocked her, though.

“This one was the first time I’ve ever heard about this, like, my entire time I’m going to college. I’m a senior. And it said that someone was abducted from a house party…it freaked me out a little bit,” Hendon said.

She wasn’t the only one to be freaked out by what happened.

Lexie Wanet, a junior living in the Fort Sanders area, said every once in a while she gets those alerts from the Title IX office, but this one was different.

“I’ve never gotten an email about an abduction before, so that was really scary,” Wanet said.

Wanet said this was her first year living in the Fort. It will also be her last, because she’ll be moving to a gated community.

“I don’t feel that safe. My parents don’t like me out here,” Wanet said.

Wanet said since COVID-19, she doesn’t venture to the house parties in the Fort.

Hendon said she often sees Knoxville Police officers driving around the area, which makes her feel a little more safe. However, she knows going to the house parties in the Fort means she needs to have extra personal responsibility.

“With bigger house parties, sometimes people come in and out and you don’t even realize who’s there, honestly,” Hendon said.

Hendon said drinking or no drinking involved, what happened over the weekend shouldn’t have happened.

The Police Report

According to the KPD report, just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 30 a student reported her roommate missing.

The roommate said the victim was at a party in the 1200 block of Clinch Avenue, and at some point the victim left without telling anyone.

The roommate told police she pinged the victim’s phone using the Find My iPhone app.

The police report states the victim’s phone pinged “continuously between the Fort Sanders area and Blaine, TN, and then back into the Fort Sander area.”

While officers searched the Fort Sanders area for the victim, they noticed a suspicious vehicle leaving a parking spot on Highland Avenue near 19th Street.

Dispatchers notified the officers that the vehicle in question was from Grainger County, and had been reported in a similar trespassing incident back in 2018 by UTPD.

The police report states the officers pulled the car over and saw the suspect with the missing victim in the passenger seat. The victim’s pants were unzipped and her shirt was pulled up.

According to the report, the suspect told police he went to a party near 17th Street. After leaving the party, he noticed a girl (the victim) stumbling in/or around the road. He told police he drove the victim around the Fort Sanders area for a period of time, while she was FaceTiming one of her friends.

At some point, he drove to Blaine, but he told police he chose not to take her into his house.

The suspect ultimately turned back to the Fort. He told police he never initiated any physical contact, but said that at some point, the victim jumped on top of him while he was driving.

According to the report, the officers could tell the victim was “heavily intoxicated” and couldn’t remember most of what happened that night. The victim told police she did not know the suspect, nor did she know how she got into his car.

She said someone had touched her in a sexual manner, but she didn’t know by whom.

The report said she then told police she didn’t believe she was sexually abused and didn’t want medical treatment. However, the KPD spokesperson said he believed the victim did end up getting medically checked for sexual assault, but they were waiting for the results.

The suspect was not arrested, and KPD is still investigating what happened.

Safety tips on and off campus

In light of the reported abduction, UT’s Title IX office sent safety tips to students.

Let people you trust know where you are. You can use the SafeWalk feature of UT’s mobile safety app, LiveSafe, to virtually walk or ride with a contact to your destination and let them know when you arrive.

Travel with a group. Arrive and leave together.

If a person approaches you or tries to separate a friend from your group, get away and tell others.

When using a ride share app, confirm the vehicle’s license plate and driver.

Report criminal or suspicious activity on the LiveSafe app or by calling the UT Police Department at 865-974-3111. Download the app from the UT website.

If you see something that doesn’t look right or makes you feel concerned, please report that as well.

Call 911 with any immediate safety concern.

The LiveSafe App, FindMy iPhone App

Hendon said she is aware of the LiveSafe app, and all of her roommates shared locations in the Find My iPhone app.

“You can click when you’re walking from campus or anywhere in the Fort when you’re walking home and they’ll monitor you like walking home,” Hendon said describing the Live Safe App.

Wanet said she never walks in the Fort Sanders area alone at night, even if she’s only going a block down the road. She said her friends use a different app so they know where each other is.

“Me and all my roommates have Life 360 on each other, which is even more intense than Find My iPhone. It’s actually for situations like that. We can see each other’s movements, like not even just where we are, but where we’ve been, how long it took us to get there, um, our phone battery percentage,” Wanet said.