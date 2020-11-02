Thousands registered for virtual Knoxville Marathon during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The long-delayed Knoxville Marathon has a new starting time.

The virtual race will take place over nine days, from November 7 through Nov. 15.

The race was originally scheduled for the end of March, right around the time the coronavirus pandemic changed everyone’s plans.

The new format offers a unique opportunity for runners to take in the race on their own terms, they don’t necessarily have to do it all at once.

Organizers say it was crucial to find a way to make the marathon work during this stress-filled year.

“We believe in a healthy community.” Jason Altman – Race Director – Covenant Health

Already, almost 5,000 people are registered to run in this year’s event. Right now, next year’s event is set to be held in-person.

