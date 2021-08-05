THP: 1 dead, others injured after 4-vehicle crash in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials say one person has died and others were injured following a serious crash Wednesday along Interstate 75 that involved four vehicles in McMinn County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, two vehicles – a 2006 Acura and 2019 commercial Volvo – were traveling southbound along I-75 when the Volvo attempted to change lanes, causing the Acura to travel into the median and spin out, striking the Volvo. THP says both cars then went through the median, colliding with several trees. The Acura came to a stop.

The Volvo continued into the northbound lanes of I-75 and hit a Ram truck head-on, killing the driver of the truck. A freightliner that was traveling behind the hit truck then struck the Volvo.

THP said the drivers and passengers in both the Acura and Volvo suffered injuries.