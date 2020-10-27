THP: 2 people dead after crash involving school bus & utility service vehicle in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were killed in a school bus crash in Meigs County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The double-fatality crash involved a school bus and a utility service vehicle at 7751 State Highway 58 which is north of the intersection with Lamontville Road.

Press conference to be held for updates:

8:30 pm ET

Meigs South Elementary School

9638 State Hwy 58 S

Decatur, TN 37322

If signal allows, it will be streamed live from THP Facebook and Twitter accounts. — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) October 28, 2020

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Meigs County Schools reports that the bus involved was School Bus #12-1 on its afternoon route.

“Children were on the bus and injuries were involved. At present all families have been notified and children have returned home with a family member or were taken to area hospitals for treatment.” Meigs County Schools

Our hearts are with our friends and neighbors in Meigs County over the news of today’s bus accident. Tonight, we are sending thoughts and prayers to the children, families, and staff of @MeigsTNSchools. — Hamilton County Schools (@hamcoschools) October 27, 2020

Blood Assurance in Chattanooga, the sole provider of blood for 70-plus hospitals/healthcare facilities in multiple states including Tennessee, is asking for blood after the bus crash.

A Meigs County school bus was involved in an accident. Injuries reported. Blood Assurance Cleveland, Downtown Chatt, Gunbarrel, and Hixson open until 10pm. Appointments are required. Call 800-962-0628, text BAGIVE to 999777, or by visit https://t.co/FZDLUPtw7v for an appointment. pic.twitter.com/UJLwAA6mkN — Blood Assurance (@bloodassurance) October 27, 2020

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke released a statement on Twitter saying, “I’m deeply saddened to hear the news coming out of Meigs County this evening about a serious school bus crash. My thoughts are with these children and their families. Until we have more information, we will hope for the best and keep them in our prayers.”

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn also released a statement on the incident, “I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff, and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”

