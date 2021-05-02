Anderson County deputy recovering after being hit by vehicle Saturday night

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Deputy Stephen Carroll on Facebook Sunday night.

EARLIER REPORT

An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Saturday night while directing traffic, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a preliminary report from THP, Deputy Stephen Carroll was directing traffic on Tri County Boulevard around 10:44 Saturday night when a vehicle hit him in the left lane.

The deputy was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

A passenger in the vehicle that hit Deputy Carroll was also transported for medical care.

No charges are pending at this time and the incident remains under investigation.