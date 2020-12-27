THP asking for public’s help after fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s following a fatal hit-and-run crash from Christmas Eve.

According to THP, the crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 24, on State Route 131 near Maynardville Pike in Knox County, and the crash involved a pedestrian. A news release said troopers were dispatched to the area just before 7:20 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities the vehicle was a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150.

If you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at (865) 544-3380, option 2, attention Trooper Grant Gouldie.